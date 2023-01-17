Convicted murderer Scott Shroat has been resentenced for killing five-year-old Lila Ebright in 1992.

After about 30 years behind bars, Shroat has been resentenced to 61 years to life in prison.

The Erie County district attorney said it’s important to keep Shroat behind bars to provide justice for Lila Ebright and her family. Now 47 years old, Shroat could spend the rest of his life in prison.

When he was 17, Shroat was first sentenced to life for the first-degree murder of Lila Ebright. Decades later, the Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences with no parole for juveniles unconstitutional.

This decision led to a resentencing hearing for Shroat in 2019. His lawyer asked for a lesser sentence.

Beth Hirz, the Erie County district attorney, said Shroat’s most recent sentencing is important for Lila Ebright’s family.

“It was very important for us to put forward this case and to fight for this sentence for Lila’s family – looking at the factors of the case, the nature and circumstances of the crime, the impact that it had on not only the victim and her family but the community at large,” said Hirz.

District Attorney Hirz added that Shroat did not seem willing to change after decades in prison.

“He never sought any mental health treatment, any sort of medication. He’s had decades to do so in prison and he has never once sought that, and had more importantly never taken responsibility for this murder or shown any sort of remorse,” Hirz said.

An advocate from the Crime Victim Center said when a family feels that justice has been served, it can be helpful in providing closure.

“It does give them a little bit of hope that things are going to be ok, and that people that do things like that are going to be held accountable for it,” said Jamie Stoeger, co-assistant director, Crime Victim Center.

Stoeger said this kind of sentencing is especially important to families who have lost a child.