Erie County Executive Brenton Davis took a special tour to get a first-hand look at the progress and programs of the Union City School District.

The walk-through highlighted the renovations that took place from 2019 to 2021.

During the tour, Davis saw the district’s agricultural program and outdoor athletic complexes. The school district also talked with Davis about using mental health funding. They received a grant from the county to address students’ mental health needs and learning loss.

“We are a secret gem out here in the county. What you need to know about Union City is the caring and compassionate community that is here, as well as the great academic programs we offer in the district,” said Matthew Bennett, Union City School District superintendent.

The school district’s agriculture program allows students to take courses on campus that focus specifically on careers in agriculture.