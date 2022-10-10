Almost two dozen community members were locked out of the Erie County Courthouse for about 20 minutes at the county council’s Oct. 4 meeting.

Monday, the county sheriff spoke out about what happened. The sheriff’s office said the crowd attending the county council meeting was unanticipated and didn’t have the staffing to protect everyone.

The county sheriff added that his office made changes following an incident that saw 20 to 30 members of the public locked out of the courthouse at the start of an important Erie County Council meeting. He was unaware of how prolific this meeting would be and said they were understaffed.

The Erie County sheriff shared with us what he and his deputies are doing in the future for these county council meetings. He said they will now always staff three deputies for county council meetings.

He also said the county clerk usually informs them about what to expect for meetings and had a miscommunication as a result.

“The deputies, in my opinion, acted exactly as they should have. The situation dictated the response. Both deputies needed to be at the council chambers, so they locked the door. Consequently, a few people were inconvenienced for a few minutes. We totally agree with that, we apologize for that, and it won’t happen again in the future,” said Sheriff Chris Campanelli, Erie County.

Tensions were already high going into last week’s county council meeting as the council prepared to decide the fate of ARP funding and budget cuts.

Gary Horton was one of those members of the public prepared to plead his case with the council. He was impacted by the lockdown and shared his experience with us at last week’s meeting.

“It’s one thing to propose cutting the people out of the budget. It’s another thing to shut people out of the process and not allow people access to a public meeting. I appreciate the sensitivity of the sheriff’s department for doing whatever they could to allow that miscarriage of justice to be rectified,” said Gary Horton, president, NAACP, Erie branch.

Sheriff Campanelli said if any members of the public have concerns about their actions last week, reach out to the county sheriff’s office. They’ll answer questions about their procedures.