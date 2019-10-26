Erie Codgers looking to take home a trophy as part of the “Grey Championship”

Men part of the Erie Codgers League are looking to take home a victory and trophy.

Players apart of the Erie Codgers are playing against one another for their “Grey Championship” title.

The “Zeks Zombies” and “The Warriors” are taking the mount to bring home their hardware after a long season playing against other men in the league. More than 80 men take part in the event that are 50 and older.

“Being able to play and acting like your 15 is a good thing. After were done with the game we have additional male bonding time.” said Randy Martin, Commissioner of the Codgers league

The league gives players the opportunity to put their cleats back on and hit the mound.