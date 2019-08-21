Erie Coke and DEP to hold Settlement Conference

Erie Coke Corporation and the Commonwealth will try to end their latest battle without a judge’s ruling.

According to a new filing with the Environmental Hearing Board, a Settlement Conference is scheduled for Friday.

The Settlement Conference is expected to include attorneys for Erie Coke and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the two sides took part in a six day hearing in July after the DEP refused to renew the company’s operating permit.

Like that hearing, the Settlement Conference will take place at the boards Erie office.

