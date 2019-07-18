Erie Coke awaits decision after six days of proceedings

The hearing concerning the future of the Erie Coke plant wrapped up today.

Erie Coke officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) faced off at the hearing that started last week. Eric Gustafson, the air quality manager from the D.E.P. testified again today.

Once he finished, Erie Coke called several rebuttal witnesses. This was day six of the hearing that could decide weather Erie Coke is allowed to keep operating.

Next, post hearing briefings will be submitted before August 7, a decision is expected after that date.