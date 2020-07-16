Erie Coke cleanup latest

When cleanup at the former Erie Coke plant continues, Erie Coke apparently won’t be paying for it.

The plant closed in December, leaving a lakefront site in need of extensive cleanup.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, more than a million gallons of liquid waste was removed.

Work has all but stopped and the company says they have no more money.

The next step is a “preliminary site evaluation” by the DEP and EPA.

“What that means is we’ll be walking around looking at what waste is there, characterizing it and coming up with a plan to get that out of there,” said Tom Decker, Erie Coke spokesperson.

“But with the company out of money, the taxpayers will be paying for this,” asked Sean Lafferty, JET24/FOX66

“Eventually, yes. But our focus is in the short term where we will figure out what’s there and how to get it disposed up safely,” said Decker

Decker appeared earlier this Wednesday on JET24 Action News.