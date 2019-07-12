Erie Coke enters proposal of nearly 3 million in upgrades during continued hearing

Erie Coke officials continue to fight to keep their plant open during legal battles aimed at shutting the plants operations down.

Today’s testimony kicked off with a confidential witness testifying about Erie Coke’s finances. The public was not allowed in the courtroom during that time. More witnesses are expected to take the stand throughout the day.

While Erie Coke is proposing to invest nearly 3 million dollars into fixing the plant, officials from the Department of Environmental Protection said they don’t think this proposal will bring the plant into compliance with a Title 5 permit. The proposal has not been accepted or rejected at this time.

According to court documents, all of the improvement projects Erie Coke is proposing would be finished by December 2019.