Erie Coke fights back after DEP permit denial

Erie Coke is pushing back after the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) decided not to renew their operating permit.

The company filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board after the decision was made by the DEP.

“The department’s position willfully ignores Erie Coke’s substantial steps toward improving compliance…” as stated in part in Erie Cokes appeal.

“The consequences of the denial, if upheld by the board cannot be overstated. It would effectively cause the permanent and irrevocable closure of Erie Coke’s coke manufacturing facility…” also stated in part in Erie Cokes appeal.