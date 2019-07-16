Erie Coke hearing continues through day five of proceedings

The Erie Coke Corporation and the Department of Environmental Protection continue to spar in front of the Environmental Hearing Board.

The regional Air Quality Program Manager for the Department of Environmental Protection took the witness stand today. He is the person who issued the rejection for Erie Coke’s Title Five permit. He cited reoccurring violations as one of the main reasons for not renewing the permit. During his testimony, he hashed out specific violations and when they were cited.

This hearing will resume on Thursday with the Air Quality Manager back on the stand.