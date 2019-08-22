Erie Coke makes counteroffer to DEP

Breaking News
In a filing today with the Environmental Hearing Board, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) indicates it’s considering a counteroffer submitted last week by Erie Coke.

No word on exactly what that counteroffer contains, but the DEP indicates it will not vary from the Clean Air Act or the Air Pollution Control Act. This comes one day before a settlement conference.

The two sides took part in a six day hearing in July after the DEP refused to renew the company’s operating permit. Like that hearing, the settlement conference will take place at the boards Erie office.

