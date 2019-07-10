Erie Coke Plant hearing postponed

One of the legal fights over the future of the Erie Coke Plant is put on hold in County Court.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Injunction Hearing was postponed, with Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender citing a lack of time to hear evidence.

He transferred the case to Senior Judge William Cunningham for consideration.

No new date has been set yet.

However, later today, July 10, Erie Coke and the DEP will go in front of the State Environmental Hearing Board for a separate hearing over the DEP’s denial of an operating permit.