Erie Coke stores and trucks wastewater

The Erie Coke Corporation is both trucking wastewater and storing what it can after missing a Sunday deadline to bring water emissions into compliance.

The Company is facing two consent decrees for water quality that City of Erie administrators say have been missed.

As a result Erie Coke’s water exceeds levels of both naphthalene and ammonia and can no longer use the City’s wastewater system for industrial uses, only bathroom and kitchen wastewater.

The parties plan to meet in the next few days to update the situation. A spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection says the agency will monitor how the water is stored or trucked out to make sure that regulations are followed.