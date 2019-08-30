Erie Coke to pay city almost $200,000 for mishandling of wastewater

Published reports indicate Erie Coke is being penalized by the City of Erie.

According to the Erie Times News, Erie Coke will pay the city more than $191,000 for the mishandling of wastewater.

A consent order has been agreed to by the company and the city. The Erie Times News reports in the consent order Erie Coke is accused of violating it’s daily allowable discharge limit for ammonia and naphthalene numerous times between December and June.

Attempts to reach a company spokesperson for comment were unsuccessful.