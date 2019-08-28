Erie Coke to stay open for now with conditions

A judge has decided to allow Erie Coke to stay open while it appeals a Department of Environmental Protection decision to revoke it’s permit but has placed 18 conditions on the company that could change that decision.

In the lengthy ruling Environmental Hearing Board Judge Steven C. Beckman is requiring the company to stick to strict pollution controls and set an early February date for an evidentiary hearing, saying that no more delays will be allowed.

After the evidentiary hearing the judge can rule on the decision by state regulators to deny the company’s permit. The company is also being warned that not complying with the rules of the order would allow those regulators to return to court to seek a plant shutdown.