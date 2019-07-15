Erie Coke’s Environmental Director takes stand in day four of Erie Coke Hearing

Erie Coke and the Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P) continue to face off in front of the State Environmental Hearing Board today.

Protesters were chanting loudly outside the Renaissance Center this morning, while another witness took the stand inside.

During day four of the hearing, Erie Coke’s Environmental Director Ed Nessleback testified.

Nessleback said Erie Coke has made a tremendous amount of progress when it comes to complying to the State’s environmental regulations.

He added, they are currently working on developing an Environmental Management System that wouldn’t miss things that Erie Coke Officials have missed in the past.

Nessleback is currently being questioned by D.E.P. lawyers. More on the rest of his testimony will be in our later shows.