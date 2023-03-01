Up to $20,000 loan forgiveness is left in the hands of the Supreme Court as President Biden’s student loan plan is being debated.

It’s been almost three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic has taken jobs from people resulting in a delay of income. While at the same time, colleges continued education.

President Biden and the U.S. Department of Education have been working on a plan to assist working- and middle-class federal student loan borrowers’ transition back to their normal payments as many pandemic relief programs are soon coming to an end. This temporary pause has been extended eight times throughout the last three years and has landed in supreme court with millions of student’s monetary futures left in the air.

“Whether it goes through doesn’t go through, they might end up extending it longer and if they extend it longer that doesn’t mean you’re still off the hook. The average student has about $30,000 in debt anyway,” said Roland Kljunich, an insurance pro & investment representative. “If people haven’t been putting money aside for the last couple of years it might be a good idea to start doing that right now.”

Regardless of where the money is coming from, some students we talked to agreed that the cost of their education has become quite the burden.

“It’s a lot of money and I’m 19 years old. Knowing that I’m going to have to spend the rest of my life paying back that much money it’s stressful and kind of scary,” said Gabby Brezler, an environmental science major at Penn State Behrend.

“I think me, like a lot of other people here on campus, we come from the local area and my mom actually works on campus. If my mom never worked here and I never got that 75% off discount then I probably wouldn’t have came to college,” said Mike Deutsch, a senior history major at Penn State Behrend.

Kljunich has recommendations for students like Gabby and Mike.

“It’s really just looking at making sure you’re budgeting. Unfortunately, that’s not usually one of the things that they teach in college these days so ask a parent, there’s a lot of great YouTube videos that you can find that will teach you how to budget if you don’t know how to do it. You cannot spend more money than you make, and you don’t want to get into a debt that you can’t service either.” Kljunich explained.

Student loan payments are now expected to resume either 60 days after the Supreme Court issues a decision or 60 days after June 30.