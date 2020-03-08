Erie Commonwealth celebrates 339th birthday

The commonwealth is celebrating it’s 339th birthday.

Today is formally known as “Charter Day” in 1618 when King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn to form the state.

Closer to home, The Erie Maritime Museum is giving free exhibit tours all afternoon.

Visitors are getting the chance to learn more about Great Lakes and U.S. Brig Niagara History.

“Erie’s relationship with the water, it’s something that followed us for our entire history since the founding of Presque Isle, before Presque Isle and even the Erie nation. What we’re talking about is the formation of the port,” said Charles Johnson, Educator at Erie Maritime Museum.

During the event, visitors also had the chance to learn more about sailing techniques.