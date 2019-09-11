Erie community came together today to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11 at the Blasco Library













It’s a day that changed America. 18 years ago the United States was attacked as two airliners flew into the World Trade Center in New York City.

The Erie Community came together today to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

More than 100 people met at the Erie 9/11 memorial site at the Blasco Library to honor the people who lost their lives during that tragic day.

The Erie residents who left home and went to New York City to help those affected by 9/11 were also honored at the ceremony.

Everyone who spoke during the ceremony stressed the importance of making sure the younger generation does not forget what happened 18 years ago.

“As a first responder, we will never forget. We lost over 300 firefighters in that terrible tragedy. The police lost a lot, EMS lost a lot, that’s something that you never, ever want to forget, ” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Elected officials from around the region were also at the memorial paying their respects.