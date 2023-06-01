The Erie Community Foundation held its annual meeting celebrating 88 years of service.

The meeting welcomed record breaking crowds celebrating the efforts nearly 550 volunteers and community partners.

The Community Foundation’s theme this year was impact. The vice president of the foundation explains how everyone contributes to the work that they do.

“The theme of the Erie Community Foundation’s annual meeting this year was impact and what does that mean? Well, we have donors that make an impact every day, we have non-profits who are out doing the good work in the community, they’re making an impact, and so we wanted to show how if everybody does just a little bit, we can make a big impact,” said Erin Fessler, VP of the Erie Community Foundation.

Next on the Community Foundation’s radar? The 13th Annual Erie Gives Day which will be August 8.