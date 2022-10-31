Trick or treat!

Families celebrated Halloween on Monday as people of all ages filled the streets looking for sweets. With everything rising in price, however, has Halloween been hit by the effects of inflation?

Expenses were not much of a deterrent as people said they valued what Halloween means for the community, but they acknowledged that they were paying more for some treats.

“Creatures of the night” and all kinds of children in costume filled Erie streets and community members shared with us what they love about the holiday.

“I love Halloween because everyone can be creative: the homeowners, the kids in their costumes,” said Julie Chacona, Erie resident.

“We love Halloween. When our kids were little, we loved to have them dress up,” said John Ehrman, Erie resident.

Kids shared what they wanted most from their candy haul and what they were excited about.

“A lot of Reese’s. CVS is open this year and they’re giving out whole bags of Twizzlers,” said Hudsen Abbott, trick-or-treater.

However, those sweet treats are costing people more this year. According to the Grocery Price Index, candy prices have skyrocketed to 13% higher than they were in 2021, and they’re the highest they’ve been since 1999.

This begs the question: are people buying less candy this year?

“Going shopping for candy, I’m someone that always believes in doing the chocolate, especially Reese’s cups, KitKats, and was a little shocked at the sticker price this year,” said Chacona.

“Our potato chips that we give, last year they were $11. Now this year, they were $19,” Ehrman added.

Despite some financial challenges, some candy distributors said that no one is closing their doors this year.

“It’s something that I’m not going to scrimp on, it wasn’t an issue for me. I do know others that maybe instead of getting chocolate got lollipops and Skittles and things like that this year. I don’t know anyone that is closing their doors and turning out the lights this year,” Chacona added.

The Wall Street Journal said that this year, the average household is expected to spend about $100 on candy, costumes and decorations.