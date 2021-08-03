Erie community celebrates National Night Out

Live music, food, and bouncy slides for kids will all be part of the excitement and activities at this year’s National Night Out at the West Bayfront.

Another interesting part for this year’s event is that UPMC Hamot is offering a walk-up vaccination clinic. Now ages 12 to 17 will need a parent or guardian present.

Tuesday night’s event began at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

This event is not the only event as there are also 16 events around the community in Greene Township, Erie and Girard.

At Gridley Park, there are games, food, basket raffles, and live music.

This is a great way for people in the community to also make good connections with law enforcement.

The event last year was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year many communities are hosting events.

There is another event at Diel Elementary School where AHN Saint Vincent will also be holding a vaccination clinic and that event goes until 8 p.m.

