Erie community celebrating first day of Kwanzaa

It’s a celebration of the first day of Kwanzaa and the Erie National Association of the Advancement of Colored People plan to do this tonight at their monthly meeting.

JET 24 Action News’ Syeda Abbas was live at the celebration at the E.F. Smith Quality of Life Learning Center.

Not only is this a celebration of Kwanzaa, but also a celebration of culture, diversity and unity. Whether you celebrate or not, just being here people will get to learn so much.

After a brief business meeting, members and guests will enjoy a Kwanzaa program, including youth singing, dancing and modeling of African fashion and a documentary about the holdiay. December 26th is the first day of Kwanzaa, called Umoja, which translated from Swahili means unity.

“If there was ever a time that we needed a message like that, it is today,” said Gary Horton. “If you look at what’s happening in our country, our national discourse. If you look at what’s happening in our community, someone has to have a message of unity and togetherness. Why not us and why not here?”

The public is invited to attend and learn more about the holiday, celebrated by members of the African diaspora in countries all over the world.