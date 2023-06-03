Erie County Community College held their first commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

There were a total of 28 graduates who earned an associate degree in applied business, applied science, arts, or a certificate in welding.

The State Board of Education approved Erie County Community College on July 8, 2020.

Since then, their board of trustees along with the college president established policies and procedures to create an infrastructure necessary for the college to prosper.

When EC3 offered its first classes in the fall of 2021, there were about 200 students. Over the last couple of years, the school has continued to advance.

Dr. Chris Gray, the college president, reported that last August about 350 students had enrolled for classes.