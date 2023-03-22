Governor Shapiro purposed a 2% increase in funding for community colleges as well as some other higher education institutions.

About $5 million of that funding will be spread across the 15 community colleges in Pennsylvania.

The Erie County Community College will get a small portion of the increase due to the school still being in a “start-up mode.” The president of EC3 said community colleges play a vital role in workforce development.

“We actually made a request for about a 15% increase because we need a lot of the training that we focus on in healthcare and manufacturing. Those are the high-cost programs, so it’s incredibly expensive to train a nurse, but we know that the county needs nurses,” said Chris Gray, president of Erie County Community College.

Gray explained that the school is fortunate to have local leaders to advocate for the college. He said Representative Bizzarro and Senator Laughlin are great supporters.