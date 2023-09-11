The Erie community continues to come together to remember the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

One local first responder said that day brought a sense of togetherness for fire departments here in our area and across the nation.

A retired New York City firefighter alluded to a saying to emphasize the importance of remembering September 11.

September 11, 2001 — a day that changed the lives of many.

The Erie community is coming together Monday for another year to remember the attacks.

“It’s that moment where we recognized, as I shared in my reflection today, our vulnerability, which is not weakness, but it means that are places that we have to rely on others for help and support,” said Reverend Shawn Clerkin.

The assistant chief of the Erie Fire Department recalls September 11 as being a day of selflessness for first responders across the nation and here in Erie.

“We had guys here that were signed up to go, there were firefighters all across the country ready to drop everything and go there. And they were saying ‘stop, don’t, please, thank you, we’ll put you on a list, we’ll call you if we need you,”‘ said Leonard Trott, assistant chief, Erie Fire Department.

“There’s a saying that there are three deaths. One is the death of the body, one is the death where you bury someone, and the third is the death where the last person forgets about somebody,” said Barton Fendelman, retired New York firefighter.

Fendelman said he believes the attacks were a result of the nation becoming too proud.

“The country became complacent between Pearl Harbor and September 11th, that we let our guard down and we allowed September 11th to happen. Had we kept our guard up, I don’t think September 11th would have happened,” said Fendelman.

Trott said Sept. 11 has brought a sense of togetherness for fire departments here in Erie and across the nation.

“We know what they do, they know what we do, and you can kind of feel it when there’s a loss of how that could happen to you,” said Trott.

Every year on September 11, Fendelman said he remembers his friends, co-workers, and others who lost their lives on that day.