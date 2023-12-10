The Barber National Institute held their 59th annual Christmas ball “Shining Bright, Winter Night.”

More than 1,200 people were in attendance of this year’s ball and over $180,000 was raised in sponsorships, the most in the event’s 59-year history.

A member of the host family said the money raised will go towards helping the Barber National Institute finish their pool project.

“This is a community event, this brings the community together, it gives recognition to the Barber Center for the great work they do, it’s world-class starting with Dr. Gertrude Barber and now the second generation and now the third generation of Barbers. Erie is blessed to have the Barber family here and doing the work that they do,” said John Bloomstine, president of Insurance Management Company.

Bloomstine said this year’s ball set a record attendance.