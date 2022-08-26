The winds off of Lake Erie filled the sails of seven tall ships and they made their way through the channel to take part in the Tall Ships Erie Parade of Sail on Aug. 25.

The crowd along the shore enjoyed a show of cannon fire. Craig Flint chatted with a young onlooker about the show.

Aboard the Brig Niagara, Briaunna Malone traveled in the parade with about 80 other passengers, some from Erie and some visiting. Crowds of onlookers on both sides of the pier watched as the ships came through the channel. The Pride of Baltimore II fired its cannons.

The Brig Niagara then returned to the Bayfront, and passengers aboard the ship waved to other boaters and onlookers.