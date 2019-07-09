Erie Community Foundation establishes funds benefiting local organizations

The Erie Community Foundation has established two separate funds totaling more than 500 thousand dollars.

The first will benefit eleven local organizations with a one-time gift.

These organizations include:

Barber National Institute

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Emmaus Ministries

Erie DAWN

Erie Downtown Partnership

Erie Zoo

Inner-City Neighborhood Art House

Liberty House at Erie United Methodist Alliance

The Refuge

Shriner’s Hospital

Sisters of St. Joseph

“What the intent was, was that anybody working in an independent grocery store could potentially go to college if they didn’t have the funds to go. This will help them go to college, and hopefully it would be a community college here,” said Jim Bello, Erie Community Foundation.

The second fund, a scholarship, will benefit graduates of any Erie County High School who have been accepted to an accredited college, university, or training program.

While all candidates are eligible, preference will be given to those students pursuing careers in the food or grocery industry.