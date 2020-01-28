Erie Community Foundation gives $3.5 million to area non-profits

More than $3.5 million is being distributed to local non-profits.

The Erie Community Foundation announced grants for 27 different organizations. The grants announced for the organizations ranged from $3,200 to $30,000. Each of the grants are divided into five categories including helping today, shaping tomorrow, community food drives, urgent and scholarships.

“The variety of the services are that are offered for what we do. From housing programs to census work that’s being done. I think it speaks to the philanthropy of Erie is very high and diversity of need is high as well and its great it exciting to be apart of t form this perspective of our community.” said Curtis Jones of Enterprise Development Fund of Erie County, Inc.

Each quarter the Erie Community Foundation distributes the grants.