Erie Community Foundation gives $300,000 to support a local community college

You will be hearing a lot more about the effort to bring a community college to Erie, thanks to $300,000 from the Erie Community Foundation.

That announcement came today from the organization that oversees dozens of local endowment funds.

The Erie Community Foundation has supported a Community College in Erie since 2006.

The hope is the money can educate both locally and in Harrisburg regarding the value supporters see in a free standing community college.

“This latest grant of $300,000 to Empower Erie is designed to further educate the public, fine tune the plan if needed, and work with Harrisburg to finally get this project over the finish line,” Michael Batchelor, Erie Community Foundation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education in Harrisburg must still sign off on a community college.

Plans to join Erie’s efforts to have a northern regional community college have fallen through.