Erie Community Foundation leader retires after 31 years

The leader of the Erie Community Foundation for the last three decades has said his final farewell.

Mike Batchelor is retiring from the foundation after 31 years.

Community members could stop by an open house today and wish Batchelor well.

According to Batchelor, the foundation is close to 350 million dollars in assets and almost $1,000 in endowment funds.

Batchelor said that he has never been more optimistic about the community’s future than he is today.

“This community is poised for progress like never before and I’m proud to play a small role in that,” said Mike Batchelor, Former President of Erie Community Foundation.

The search for the next president of the Erie Community Foundation is currently underway.

