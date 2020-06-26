Erie Community Foundation president presented with Non-Profit Lifetime Achievement Award

The Nonprofit Partnership’s Celebrate Nonprofits week reached a culmination Friday as the first Lifetime Achieve Award was given out.

The recipient of this award is Michael Batchelor, President of the Erie Community Foundation. He has served as President of the Erie Community Foundation since 1990. Batechlor plans to retire at the end of 2020.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards were a part of the inaugural Celebrate Nonprofits Week, an initiative of The Nonprofit Partnership designed to increase public awareness of the contributions our nonprofits make to our communities and to provide an opportunity for those organizations to recognize and celebrate their employees and volunteers. More information about Celebrate Nonprofits Week is available at celebratenonprofits.org.