Erie Community Foundation President receives first Lifetime Achievement Award for non-profits

The longtime head of the Erie Community Foundation is receiving the area’s first ever Lifetime Achievement Award for non-profits.

The Nonprofit Partnership naming Mike Batchelor for the award.

The award recognizes the retiring Batchelor’s many years of work in steering the foundation, which oversees trusts and other accounts used to fund projects and scholarships in the area.

The award caps the partnership’s non-profit week.

Among the week’s other awards was the YMCA of Greater Erie was named as non-profit of the year.

