The Northwest Pennsylvania Medical Reserve Corps presented an active shooter response.

Entitled “Stop the Bleed” the training session taught life saving skills by demonstrating how to treat possible injuries that could occur.

Wednesday night’s instructor explained the purpose of each class and how this could impact a possible situation.

“We know by just watching the news it happens everywhere so hopefully this class will teach them and be a little more ready with not just an active shooter situation, but just any kind of situation so you are a little more aware of your surroundings and what to do ahead of time if something does happen,” said Tom Wager, active shooter instructor.

The classes held Wednesday night at the Blasco Library are held by the group all over the country.