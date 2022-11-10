Efforts to create murals across the city are being celebrated in an Erie Arts and Culture initiative.

United Way Community Schools are teaming up with the Erie Arts and Culture nonprofit to install murals.

More than a dozen public art projects have been installed to brighten up areas that young students are often walking by.

The project also hires local artists to create work that is inspired by the Erie community.

Executive director of Erie Arts & Culture, Patrick Fisher says “folks have recognized that we’ve really transformed a lot of buildings and surfaces within our urban core. They have commented on how much color and vibrancy they add into it, and just how they enjoy now having kind of a destination to seek out when they’re traveling through the urban core.”

On the Erie Arts and Culture website there is a map that identifies the neighborhoods where murals have been installed.