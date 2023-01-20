Erie Police continue to investigate, and community leaders are working on a plan for revitalization of a local neighborhood.

After two recent eastside Erie shootings, we are taking a closer look at plans to improve one Erie neighborhood.

There have been two fatal shootings just off of Buffalo Road in the last three weeks.

Now, police continue to investigate those shootings, making an arrest after a shooting in Rodger Young Park. Another shooting took place outside the Metroplex Club in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road.

“We have officers from our Neighborhood Action Team and our Saturation Unit that attend Crime Watch meetings throughout the city. Obviously if there’s any concerns from those crime watches, they’re expressed to those officers and they bring that back to us, we will either investigate or adjust manpower,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police.

Community leader Gary Horton said there’s a plan in the works to revitalize two neighborhood parks and repurpose the former Burton School.

“We believe that through these three projects — Joyce Savocchio Opportunity Zone, the Roger Young Park, and Burton School — we will be able to put a plan together that will revitalize our neighborhood and turn tragedy into triumph,” said Gary Horton, community leader.

Horton said plans with Savocchio Park continue despite budget cuts from County Executive Brenton Davis. He explained the ongoing effort to uplift the community.

“Last summer we hired over 120 kids. We gave kids a job, we put money in their pockets, we mentored them and we provided them with alternatives to anti-social behavior,” Horton proclaimed.