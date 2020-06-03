Erie community leaders speak on protests and riots

History repeats itself. At least that’s what some in the older generations say when they point to the protests and riots unfolding across this nation.

Yoselin Person spoke with some Erie community leaders this morning to get their perspectives on what’s going on and why, to them, history is repeating.

As we witness the almost daily protests and riots going on, we reached out to some members of an older generation to hear their thoughts are on what they are seeing today versus what they experienced during those historical moments we learned about in school.

“Today with the young people is one where they’re saying enough is enough,” said Gary Horton, President, NAACP Erie Chapter.

What’s going on in our nation today isn’t anything new to those who witnessed and lived through the turmoil of previous decades. Many have been part of countless protests which turned into riots. Many have seen and understand what people today are fighting for and for them the scenario is playing out all over again.

“We are still black in white America. I see that we’re still facing a lot of the same obstacles, a lot of the same barriers that we have to overcome. It’s very difficult trying to get things done when you’re black in white America,” said Jacquie Barney-Collins, retired, Erie Rise Charter School.

Gary Horton, president of NAACP, says seeing the younger generation taking action isn’t anything new. He too was once a young voice for change when he was only 16-years-old.

“I happened to be in a situation where I was with some Caucasian people who were making a lot of noise and the law enforcement people wanted us to be quiet. They didn’t do anything to them, they took their aggression out on me,” said Horton.

Many of the baby boomers say they don’t agree with the looting and that the biggest difference from then versus now is the power of social media.

“I told my son these things aren’t new, the difference is we now have social media. We now have cameras where people can witness these things, but these things have been happening forever,” said Barney.

“If we really want America to be a better place today and tomorrow, we need young people to take up the charge and make that happen,” said Horton.

Many in the older generations say they hope today’s protesters can educate themselves on the issues instead of having history repeat itself.