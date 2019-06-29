Erie community members gather for the Pride Fest

Erie residents are gathering together to show their support in the 25th Pride Fest.

Alex Sphon, President of NWPA Pride Alliance tells us, “We’re coming out to celebrate our right to love, who we love, and to have a good time and celebrate all the achievements the LGTB+ community has made over the last 50 years since the initial Stonewall Riots.”

The event looks to give individuals of all ages a voice in their community. It also looks to create a safe space for people to be themselves and share their support with one another.

“Coming out to an event like this and be who they are without any judgement and to love who they love are, it means everything to them. That’s why it’s great to see many youth here,” Sphon added.

Community members say it’s about coming together, showing support and being united as one.

Eli Garcia Holland tells us, “It brings people together gay and straight, pride together, as one. It makes people feel wanted, accepted, loved and cherished.”

Other entertainment included a drag queen show, dancing and food for all to enjoy.