Daylight saving time ends Saturday, November 4 and clocks will turn back an hour.

One Erie resident said he appreciates the extra hour of sleep but said the time change can take a toll on a person’s body.

People across the nation can expect a shift to take place in their daily routine due to a practice that began over 100 years ago, daylight saving time.

A general manager of a downtown Erie brewerie said he notices the time change often affects people within the first week.

“Everybody’s off of their game and it definitely throws people for a loop,” said Kyle Houser, general manager of Voodoo Brewing Company.

But Houser said people eventually manage to get back on track.

“It’s usually not too incredibly bad here we do see a little bit of a change but it’s really it’s something that we’re all getting used to it’s part of our lives so it’s just another day,” he said.

Two Erie residents that we spoke with reacted to the time change and told us if they feel it can affect a person’s health.

“I’m cool with getting an extra hour of sleep in the morning that’s great but then the flip side of that is in the spring you have to wake up an hour earlier,” said Nathaniel Laughlin, Erie resident.

“Your circadian rhythm is really important to your health and your resting heart rate and all sorts of things and interrupting that for some arbitrary like goal of getting up with the sun isn’t healthy I don’t think,” Laughlin said.

Another resident said she agrees that the time change can disrupt a person’s circadium rhythm but she has her own reasons as to why she looks forward to the clocks rolling back.

“It does but you get to sleep longer so yeah,” said emily knight, erie resident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Daylight savings was originally put in place to give farmers an extra hour to work in the sun to work in the field.