The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is considering designating Lake Erie as a national marine sanctuary.

Tonight, they’re meeting with the community at the Blasco Public Library to discuss the proposal with the public and answer questions.

The purpose of the designation would be to help preserve maritime heritage, including a large number of shipwrecks in what’s called the “Lake Erie Quadrangle”.

The proposed sanctuary would contain approximately 740 square miles of Lake Erie off the Erie County shoreline.