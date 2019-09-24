Erie community paying their respects to the late Ralph Pontillo

The motorcycling community today coming together to pay their respects to the late Ralph Pontillo.

Following Pontillo’s death at his Florida home, a memorial ride was held this morning in his honor. Riders gathered at Presque Isle Downs and Casino and the making their way to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to pay their respects.

Ralph Pontillo’s first cousin Mark Sambuchino says that it’s humbling to see riders coming out to remember Pontillo.

“It fills my heart with joy, it really does,” Sambuchino said. “He was loved this much. He really was.”

“Through his efforts, he has touched so many in the community,” said John Buchna, CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership. “With his efforts at the B&M Association, that has been many years of work on his part and teamwork.”

More than 50 bikes took part in today’s ride.