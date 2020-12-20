Erie community provides Mercy Center for Women with generous gifts this holiday season

The Erie community is providing useful gifts to those in need during this holiday season.

Clients at the Mercy Center for Women will soon have the chance to give a gift to a loved one.

Here is more on the Mercy Center for Women’s Christmas Shop.

We’re well aware that 2020 as well as the COVID-19 pandemic are bringing on economic hardships, but the Erie community is coming together to give back and make sure that clients at the Mercy Center for Women can still celebrate this holiday season.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

“Gifts are coming from the community, from churches, elementary schools, high schools, from donors that want to make a difference this holiday season,” said Jennifer Hagerty, Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women.

Hundreds of toys, games and puzzles donated from the community line the tables at Holy Rosary School. Sixty clients at the Mercy Center for Women will have a chance to browse through free gifts to give to loved ones this year.

“We didn’t know what we were going to be faced with this year with COVID. We’re all struggling, and more than ever the community really came together to provide for not only our current clients but our former clients,” said Hagerty.

Clients will also have a chance to shop for essentials for themselves. These items include clothing, toiletries and kitchen essentials.

Clients at the Mercy Center for Women say that a little help goes a long way especially during the holiday season as COVID-19 continues to bring on economic hardships.

“Clients have shopped for all their family members, their children, other family members. We have been working hard,” said Heather Forsell, Client at the Mercy Center for Women.

Members of the community will also provide the women generous dinners for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Women will have the chance to set up an appointment for a designated time and shop for a loved one during the week ahead.