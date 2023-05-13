A local non-profit organization laced up their shoes and met people at the starting line this morning.

The Inner-City Neighborhood Art House held their Art and Sole 5k and 1k fun run event.

The event was to support the inner-city neighborhood art house programs that run all year round. There was over 200 runners and walkers that were made up of 13 teams.

This is the 1st year the art house held their team challenge event since the pandemic. The Erie Otter and SeaWolf made a special appearance.

“Take it for the moment, enjoy yourself while you can, get out and just enjoy everything erie has to offer. We’re a hidden gem that a lot of people don’t know about,” said Kelly Stolar, executive director of the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House.

Stolar wants to thank the public for coming out to support.