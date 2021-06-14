Erie community reacts to the arrival of the USS COD

People in the community are eager to lay eyes on the World War II submarine that arrived early this morning.

We spoke to people in the community that said they are excited to visually see from a distance such a historic submarine.

This has one organization excited to share the progress with brining a ship permanently to Erie.

People in the community shared their thoughts on the historic World War II submarine arriving in Erie.

Although the submarine is here to get repaired, this gives the public the opportunity to see it up close.

One life long Erie resident who feeds birds by the lake everyday said that he can’t wait to see the submarine.

“I feel obviously really good, not only for the workers to make a days payment fixing it just to know that boat is still here from all that it’s been through is very interesting,” said Jack Larsen, Erie Resident.

According to Joe Pfadt, the Executive Director of the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard, Erie has such a strong maritime history. It gives the public a reason to find out more about the submarine.

“The excitement in the City of Cleveland was very evident let alone the excitement in the City of Erie where you have people coming here in the very early hours of the morning where there is a submarine being towed in here,” said Joe Pfadt, Executive Director of the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard.

This kind of excitement has Pfadt discussing more of the organizations plans to bring in a ship to stay permanently in Erie as a museum.

“For us we want to capitalize on that. The idea that Oliver Hazard Perry did something really wonderful for the nation, the Navy itself will go and name a whole class of ships the Oliver Hazard Perry Frigates after him. They will build 51 of them for the United States,” said Pfadt.

Pfadt said that the organization successfully completed phase one with the Navy and is now going through the second phase to have one of the Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigate ships stationed here in Erie.

If all goes according to plan, the estimated arrival of the Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigate Ship is 2023.