Erie Community reacts to the passing of Alex Trebeck

Long running Jeopardy host Alex Trebeck lost his battle to pancreatic cancer. Jeopardy viewers across the country are mourning the loss of this well known celebrity.

We spoke to one member of the Erie community who had the chance to meet Alex Treback.

Members of the community are saying that Trebeck’s legacy will not be forgotten. One Edinboro professor and three time Jeopardy winner said it was Trebeck that made him feel comfortable competing on camera.

In 1994, Edinboro Professor Roger Solberg was a contestant on Jeopardy. Solberg said that when he first met Trebeck, the host made all the contestants feel calm.

“Immediately I saw that Alex just put everybody at ease. He was very friendly with the contestants. He was friendly with the audience and really just set a positive tone,” said Roger Solberg, Professor at Edinboro University.

Solberg added that Trebeck’s attitude served as a reminder that while there was money at stake, the show was really about having a good time.

“I pretty much forgot that I was on a TV show, that I was playing for a lot of money, that there were high steaks or whatever, that there’s audience watching and just made it feel like this was a time just to sort of relax and have fun,” said Solberg.

One local trivia and Jeopardy fanatic said that despite the passing of Trebeck, the show will go on.

“I know that they’ll find somebody that will be able to carry on because the show is you know much bigger than the host. Alex would probably be the first person to tell you that,” said Jim Griffey, Jeopardy Fanatic.

Griffy added that for many Americans, watching Jeopardy is a part of their everyday, and Trebeck made that special.

“It’s just kind of a nice way to wind down after the day you know. Alex is just the perfect host,” said Griffey.

The last episode of Jeopardy with Trebeck as a host will air on December 25th.