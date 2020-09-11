Erie community remembering 9/11 on 19th anniversary of terrorist attacks on United States

It has been 19 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States. It’s an event that would change the nation and claim the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

It’s a day that Dave and Nancy Sanner recall as they visit the 9/11 Memorial in Erie County. Nancy says she picked her kids up from school to go spend time with family as the events would continue to unfold.

“I had young kids at the time and I remember taking them out that night to have them look up at the sky that there were no planes that night.” Dave Sanner said.

As for Richard Wood, he was in school at the time. He told JET 24 Action News he remembers watching the World Trade Center being hit one after another and then collapsing. Now, he’s showed his daughter the memorial.

“If we forget about this. If we forget what happened, what was done to our country. We’re just going to be doomed to repeat it.” Wood said.

From photos of Flight 93 to a steel column from the World Trade Center, members of the community say that it’s an honor to have the memorial here in Erie county. Some even stopping by, dropping off flowers to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

“It helps you respect other people and just your life.” Wood said.

Dave Sanner saying it’s a wave of emotions being at a memorial site.

“Just reading the flag here with the names just brings tears to my eyes.” Sanner said.

At the Blasco Library Memorial, along with the beam and flag of names, a timeline of the events that took place, a jarring map that would changer the nation.

“I think that’s what we need to do in many of these situations is never forget.” said Nancy Sanner.

Currently, the Blasco Library staff has one of the memorial exhibits. The touch display has been shut off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no word yet on when that will reopen.