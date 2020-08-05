Erie community struggles with the results of shooting that took place on August 3rd

Part of the Erie community is struggling to cope with the shooting that took place on Monday August 3rd that has left two people dead.

Despite the situation, community members said that they cannot let this stop them from helping one another.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, the victims have been identified.

The victims are identified as 29-year-old Deltwan Keyes from Erie. Keyes’ death has been ruled a homicide as he took multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The second victim is 34-year-old Donta Carson from Erie. Carson died from a gun shot wound to the head and his death has also been ruled a homicide.

Steven Simmelkjaer with the East Side Eagles Neighborhood Watch said that the families and the community are affected by the shooting deaths that took place on Monday night.

“It’s probably time to start hitting the streets again, walking through the neighborhoods and developing relationships and renewing old relationships,” said Steven Simmelkjaer, East Side Eagles Neighborhood Watch.

Simmelkjaer said that despite the shooting, this should not stop people from helping one another.

“We still have to take care of our neighborhoods, even then there is circumstances. We cannot let that discourage us because we are really charged to take care of one another. That is more than a theme, it is a reality,” said Simmelkjaer.

We spoke with a mother who is all too familiar with the pain and grief of losing a loved one.

According to the mother it has been five years since her son was killed, but it still feels like it was just yesterday.

Vanessa Belens son was shot and killed five years ago after a party took place in Erie.

“Honestly there are no words to describe what they are feeling. It’s a pain that no parent or family member should feel having to bury their child,” said Vanessa Belens, Mother of Shooting Victim.

Erie Police are still continuing their investigation.