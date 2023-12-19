It’s a sight Erie residents are accustomed to — Mother Nature dropped several inches of snow overnight.

Plow drivers and front loader operators were clearing the parking at the Millcreek Mall in the early morning hours on Tuesday while most people were still sleeping.

Crews arrived at about 2 a.m. when the snow was lightly falling, but they say it really picked up between 4 and 6 a.m.

“We weren’t really expecting this snowfall. We were expecting about an inch or so. We have three or four right now. Winds are going pretty heavy. Snow’s blowing all over the place. We’re definitely cleaning up around here,” said John Ricchiuti, front loader operator.

Their biggest concern was the volume of holiday shoppers expected to be in and out of these parking lots on Tuesday.

“This is the busiest time of the year. Getting in and out of your car, you definitely want a nice clean parking lot and it’s also safer that way too,” Ricchiuti added.

Country Fair staff went old school using shovels to clear their parking lot so drivers could safely get to the gas pumps.

Whipping winds and blowing snow or not, folks had to get to work and school. Millcreek resident Chris Lafuria was shoveling his front steps while his 4-year-old son Benjamin was on duty clearing out his mom’s car.

“I have to get the kids to school and my wife has to go to work so I figured I’d come out and clear the driveway off. I live for mornings like this, it’s nice, cold, crisp and gets you up. I have a lot of energy when it comes to doing snow and being outside so got my snow blower, got my shovel, got my hat and gloves, I’m all good to go,” said LaFuria.