The Erie community continued to show out at Erie County Council meetings, showing off their disapproval of how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds may be utilized for Project Resolve.

The Wabtec and Penn State Behrend project has been at the center of attention over the past few weeks. While it was not addressed in Tuesday’s meeting by any sort of vote, citizens continue to show up to the courthouse in hopes that their voices will be heard.

“They’re stakeholders just like any of the larger nonprofit stakeholders or any of the businesses that are in our community. They’re probably our most important stakeholder, are our residents, and to see them come out in support of democracy or to put democracy in action is really appreciated,” said Andre Horton, county council member, District 2.

Erie County Council is currently working on next year’s budget. They’re holding a public hearing about the budget on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. and invite the community to chime in on budget decisions.